Pompeo says sanctions "in place" until DPRK achieves final fully-verified denuclearization

8 July 2018 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday in Tokyo that sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will remain in place until the DPRK achieves "final, fully-verified denuclearization," Xinhua reported.

Pompeo made the remarks at a joint press conference following a trilateral meeting between foreign ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea in Tokyo.

"As we build on the momentum of President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un's historical summit, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan continue to strengthen our trilateral cooperation to achieve the goal set out in Singapore," Pompeo said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, for his part, said at the joint press conference that the three sides "were able to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the continued strengthening of our trilateral cooperation toward the common goal of North Korea's complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of all nuclear weapons and missiles."

Pompeo arrived in Tokyo on Saturday after wrapping up a visit to the DPRK, during which the two sides had "productive conversations" according to Pompeo.

"During the visit, we intended to build upon the agreement made by President Trump and Chairman Kim, and we made progress," Pompeo told reporters in Tokyo.

The DPRK "reaffirmed its commitment to complete denuclearization, and we had detailed and substantive discussions about the next step towards fully-verified and complete denuclearization," said Pompeo.

"North Korea also reaffirmed its earlier commitment to destroy its missile engine test sites, which will make the region and the world safer," he said.

Pompeo also said that the two sides had established a working level team that will deal with the details.

In the meantime, "sanctions will remain in place until final fully-verified denuclearization as agreed by Chairman Kim Jong Un occurs," he added.

Before the trilateral meeting, Pompeo had also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who called for resolving the issue of the DPRK's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s.

Abe said that the settlement of outstanding issues surrounding the DPRK will be extremely important to Japan as well as peace and stability of the region and expressed thanks to the U.S. side for mentioning the abduction issue at talks with the DPRK.

Meanwhile, the DPRK has expressed deep regret over the result of Pompeo's visit, according to Korean Central News Agency.

The DPRK felt deep regret over the attitude of the U.S. delegation led by Pompeo at the high-level talks held Friday and Saturday with DPRK officials, a spokesman of the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The spokesman also expressed "deep worry over the result of the talks," saying that the talks have not only failed to be of any help in trust-building between the two sides, but also could result in the wavering of DPRK's will to work for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US drone strike kills 4 IS militants in Afghanistan
US 10:51
Germany holding Iranian assets due to new US sanctions – MP
Economy news 10:24
Pompeo: North Korea confirms commitment to denuclearization
US 07:48
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea
US 7 July 09:41
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 7 July 07:26
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 6 July 22:13
Latest
WWII bomb defused in Germany's Wolfsburg
Europe 23:00
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 22:16
Train derailment in N Turkey killed 10 and injured 73 people (PHOTO)
Turkey 22:08
5 security members killed in IS attack in Iraq's Anbar province
Other News 20:38
Italy, China to build solar power plant in Iran
Economy news 20:07
Sebastian Vettel wins British GP
Other News 20:02
9 killed in border station attack in NW Tunisia
Other News 19:50
More than 80 dead, dozens of others missing as heavy rain continues to pound western, central parts of nation
Other News 19:44
Gun battle kills 8 in Afghanistan, provincial police chief escapes unhurt
Other News 19:37