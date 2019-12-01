Minor and adult injured in shooting in New Orleans

1 December 2019 05:55 (UTC+04:00)

A 14-year-old boy and an adult were injured in a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital. The police have opened an investigation.

Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, a young woman was shot in the shoulder as a result of a dispute with the shooter, and another young man was shot dead the same day.

Additionally, New Orleans police are currently looking for two men who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl on Friday. The suspects were described as a black male and a Hispanic male.

