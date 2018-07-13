Facts prove that events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja were managed from abroad, Baku says

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Facts prove that the events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city were a pre-planned action managed directly from abroad, a source in Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies told Trend July 13.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the State Security Service of Azerbaijan said in a joint statement that all participants of the bloody crime committed in Ganja on July 10 were established, 11 people were arrested and Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated.

During the investigative and search operation it was established that the day before the events, Rashad Boyukkishiyev took all members of his family and relatives out to Georgia, according to the statement.

Bakram Aliyev, who is also suspected in committing the crime, arrived from Russia in Ganja July 9.

Some collected facts give serious reasons to say that some of the participants were closely connected with a religious extremist organization that cooperated with Armenian special services.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov were killed in the attacks.

As a result of the operative search activities carried out by Azerbaijan’s law enforcement officers, Farruh Gasimov was arrested and handed over to the investigators, while Rashad Boyukkishiyev was eliminated July 13 as he showed armed resistance to police officers.

