Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony to start natural gas supply to Lahij settlement

26 August 2018 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony to start supply of natural gas to Lahij settlement, Ismayilli district.

The president and his wife first met with residents of Lahij settlement.

Principal of Lahij secondary school Hikmat Hagverdili and local resident Huseynagha Kamilzade thanked President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for great attention and care.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev provided information about the construction of a gas pipe to Lahij settlement.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva lit a torch symbolizing the start of supply of natural gas to Lahij settlement.

The president and the first lady then viewed an exhibition of works made by local craftsmen and spoke with them.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva toured Lahij settlement, spoke and posed together for photographs with local residents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president, first lady open newly-built school in Lahij (PHOTO)
Politics 14:05
Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart
Politics 13:59
Heydar Aliyev Foundation has done exceptional work under leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva - Marianna Vardinoyannis
Politics 11:42
Azerbaijani president, first lady open Damirchi-Lahij highway
Politics 11:40
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of Damirchi Archaeology Museum in Shamakhi district
Politics 11:39
President Ilham Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Ismayilli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 August 23:13
Latest
Iranian fighter jet crashes, killing pilot
Society 16:26
Iran eyes to update Tabriz refinery by Chinese, Russian finance
Business 16:21
GM Uzbekistan raises prices for some car models
Economy news 16:01
Germany may contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement within int’l law
Commentary 15:48
Iran calls for boosting maritime co-op with Qatar
Politics 15:25
Iran’s Tabriz refinery to produce Euro-5 compliant diesel‎
Business 15:10
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for repair of filling stations
Tenders 14:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 14:59
Kyrgyzstan’s representatives to take part in int’l textile conference
Kyrgyzstan 14:33