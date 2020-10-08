Every time Armenia fails on battlefield, it tries to harm civilians, Azerbaijan's president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Every time Armenia suffers defeats on the battlefield, it resort to ignoble actions, trying to harm the civilian population and thus attempting to stop the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian “Perviy Kanal” television, Trend reports.

“The current escalation of the confrontation began on 27 September, when shelling of Azerbaijani settlements, as well as our combat positions, began from the occupied territories, as a result of which civilians and servicemen were killed in the very first minutes of this attack. We were forced to take adequate action and quickly launched a counteroffensive. As a result of this counteroffensive, we suppressed a large number of firing points and combat positions of the opposing side and liberated a part of the occupied territories in the northern and southern directions. Therefore, many settlements of Azerbaijan, citizens living there, can already live normally there because they are beyond the reach of Armenian artillery," he said.

"In recent days, however, the shelling of the territory of Azerbaijan is carried out by long-range artillery from the territory of Armenia, using such deadly systems as "Tochka-U" and "Elbrus", which is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention, a crime, a war crime," he added.

"The shelling of the town of Tartar, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the conflict zone, has continued this morning too. The population of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, was also shelled. One missile hit the territory of our largest power plant in Mingachevir. More than 10 of our cities and hundreds of villages are subjected to massive artillery bombardment," said the president.

"This is an old tactic of the Armenian side. Every time they suffer defeats on the battlefield, they try to harm the civilian population and thus attempting to stop the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army. But they are not succeeding and will not succeed,” the head of state said.