Timetable for withdrawal of troops from occupied lands must be provided, otherwise, we will go to the end - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

We will move forward. In addition, they must comply with the ceasefire. Because it was them who broke it. A ceasefire was announced at noon, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in an interview to Turkish NTV TV channel, Trend reports.

“We gave a strict order to all our military units to comply with the ceasefire and stop firing. It was not easy though. We stopped at 12 o'clock but they did not. Then, within an hour or so, we resumed actions in self-defense and liberated several more villages. Therefore, Armenia must finally understand that it will not achieve anything this way. They must abide by the ceasefire. I believe that the leadership of Armenia should make a new statement in this regard that they are committed to the ceasefire and are complying with it. Then we will stop too. But, of course, the process can no longer last for years. After that, we should be provided with a timetable. During our Moscow meetings, we did not particularly insist on this because it is very difficult to agree on this within one day. We understand this. But once the peace process begins, the first issue on the agenda will be the timetable for the withdrawal of troops. Specific dates must be provided. On what days the Armenian armed forces will leave the rest of the lands to which we will be returning. Otherwise, we will go, as I said, to the end,” the head of state said.