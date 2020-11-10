Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office makes statement on downed Russian military helicopter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office issued a statement in connection with the downed Russian military helicopter, Trend reports on Nov.10.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an immediate investigation of the incident related to the downed on November 9 of this year, at 18:30 (GMT+4) military helicopter MI-24 of the Russian Federation on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border. Depending on the results of investigation, a legal and objective decision will be made. In connection with this issue, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan expresses deep regret and condolences to the families of the crew members, wishes a speedy recovery of the injured," the statement reads.