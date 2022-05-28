Azerbaijan and US become strong partners in promoting European energy security - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan and US become strong partners in promoting European energy security, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his statement on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing US Department of State.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy Independence Day.

This year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan. In the three decades since Azerbaijan’s independence from the Soviet Union, we have become strong partners in promoting European energy security, combatting transnational threats, and advancing bilateral trade and investment. We deeply value Azerbaijan’s contributions to the global fight against terrorism and illicit trade networks.

The United States is proud to continue to expand our relationship not only through strong economic linkages, but also through our people-to-people ties. Thousands of Azerbaijani and American citizens have worked and studied together and had the opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and learn from each other.

We look forward to seeing thousands more follow in the years ahead.

We stand ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners to help the region find a long-term comprehensive peace, said Blinken.