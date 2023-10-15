Main reason we are in Khankendi today is the people of Azerbaijan, the children of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The main reason we are here today is the people of Azerbaijan, the children of Azerbaijan. We have raised such a young generation that was ready to die for the Motherland, for our lands, and they were confronting death. May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs. We bow our heads to their souls. We, the people of Azerbaijan, are forever indebted to them, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

“Three years ago, over the course of the last three years and during the anti-terror operation in September, Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed true heroism, patriotism and self-sacrifice. We are proud of our Army, our Armed Forces. They are the source of our pride. Not only Azerbaijani citizens but also, I am sure, tens of millions of Azerbaijanis living in the world are rightly proud of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, and the state of Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.