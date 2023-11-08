President Ilham Aliyev disclosed key factors that led Azerbaijan to Victory at parade in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. We have been moving towards this day for 20 years. Preparations were underway, Azerbaijan's position at the level of international law was being strengthened, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"As a result of our successful activity at the political level, the whole world already began to realize that we are the right side. The reforms we carried out in the economic field allowed us the opportunity to build an independent economy, not to depend on anyone and to build our own life. Strong political resolve made it possible to conduct an independent foreign policy, pursue a domestic policy and not allow anyone to interfere in our own affairs," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state pointed out that army building was certainly considered the top priority and said that the main factors leading Azerbaijan to Victory were the material and technical provision, the supply of weapons and ammunition, the improvement of the army’s fighting capacity and, above all, the education of youth in the spirit of patriotism.