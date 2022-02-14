Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has won the 44-day Second Karabakh War, thus the former internally displaced persons got the opportunity to return to the native lands, the daughter of Nadir Ismayilov, a martyr of the First Karabakh War, Gunel Ismayilova told the film crew of the Trend Karabakh Bureau.

She noted that they are very grateful to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, for giving the opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling.

Along with her family members, Ismayilova visited her father's grave at the cemetery in Zangilan, which had previously been checked for the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The martyr's daughter noted that she was glad to visit her native lands.

"We liberated our lands and avenged the blood of our martyrs. And all this is thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, our army, and the military. I cannot put my feelings into words. Now the soul of my father, like the souls of all our martyrs, has found peace," Ismayilova stated.

Trend presents video footage from Zangilan to the attention of the readers.