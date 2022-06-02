Second day of Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club starts in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The second day of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club has started at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing Baku's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are participating in the event.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories of ‘kids’, ‘pre-juniors’ and ‘juniors’.

During the two-day competitions being held on June 1-2, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.