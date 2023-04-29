Second sprint race of teams within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The second sprint race of teams within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The winner of the race was Sergio Perez from Red Bull team, Charles Leclerc from Ferrari came in second, and Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen took the third place.

Previously, Leclerc from Ferrari won the qualifying round of the first sprint race. Despite the accident, he managed to win.

Perez came in second, and Verstappen took the third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28 and will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.