Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders creating modern business centers in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The "Business City" business centers will appear in the capital of Uzbekistan and regions of the country, Uzbek media reported referring to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's decree “On measures to create modern 'Business City' business centers in the territory of the republic”.

The centers are created in order to further improve the architectural appearance of cities, increase attractiveness for investors, raise modern buildings on the main tourism routes and create convenience for residents.

The head of state ordered to create a directorate for construction and operation of facilities in the territory of the "Business City".

The resolution reads that the business center projects will be developed by leading domestic and foreign designers. The projects will be implemented at the expense of investments, donations, loans and other sources.

Energy-saving technologies will be used in construction of the "Business City" business centers.

The document reads that decisions on establishment of the centers in a number of districts and cities will be made by Jan. 1, 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news