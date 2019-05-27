Azerbaijani oil prices for May 20-24

27 May 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $73.29 per barrel on May 20-24, or $2.14 less than the preceding week, Trend reports.

During the period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $75.53 per barrel, while the lowest price was $70.90 per barrel .

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO) was $69.64 per barrel, which is $2.59 more than in the preceding previous week. The highest price for URALS was $72.05 per barrel and the lowest price was $67.13 per barrel on May 20-24.

Average price of Brent Dated was $70.91 per barrel on May 20-24 or $2.49 per barrel less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $73.20 per barrel and the lowest price was $68.49 during the period.

---

