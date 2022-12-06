Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance puts up public bonds for auction

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 6 December 2022 20:22 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days on December 6, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 22 investors submitted 36 bids in the price range from 93.2 manat or $54.84 (8.46 percent) to 95.84 manat or $56.4 (7.4 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 95.3 manat or $56.08 (7.6 percent), the average weighted price stood at 95.45 manat or $56.17 (7.56 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 162.9 million manat ($95.86 million), while the placement volume totaled 25 million manat ($14.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 24, 2025.

