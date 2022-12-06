Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance puts up public bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days on December 6, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 22 investors submitted 36 bids in the price range from 93.2 manat or $54.84 (8.46 percent) to 95.84 manat or $56.4 (7.4 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds were set at 95.3 manat or $56.08 (7.6 percent), the average weighted price stood at 95.45 manat or $56.17 (7.56 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 162.9 million manat ($95.86 million), while the placement volume totaled 25 million manat ($14.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 24, 2025.