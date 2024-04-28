Uzbekistan reveals volume of tomato exports in 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Uzbekistan exported 8,000 tons of tomatoes for a total of $8.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

The data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that the recorded volume is 33.3 percent lower year-on-year (12,000 tons in January-March 2023).

At the same time, the volume of tomato exports from Uzbekistan amounted to 2,900 tons in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan exported 57,500 tons of tomatoes worth $44 million in 2023. This figure indicates a 24.7 percent decline over the previous year (76,400 tons).

In total, Uzbekistan exported 375,300 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $219.8 million from January through March 2024. This figure has increased by 72.4 percent (157,700 tons) compared to the same period last year (217,600 tons in January–March 2023).

Pakistan accounted for the largest volume of horticultural product exports from Uzbekistan, with a total volume of 79,100 tons worth $57.6 million. Russia ranked second with 85,500 tons of exports worth $55.1 million, followed by Kazakhstan with 86,100 tons of horticultural products exported worth $23 million from January through March 2024.