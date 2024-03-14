Development of green economy requires implementation and adherence to modern standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli stated the importance of proper implementation of quality, metrology, and standardization infrastructure within the process of development of the green economy at the "Impact of transition to the green economy on consumer behavior and consumer market: challenges and prospects" forum, Trend reports.

He noted that as Azerbaijan is forming a transition to green energy, starting with the use of wind and solar energy sources, the state service headed by him will work to remove obstacles for consumers of such energy, which will positively affect the spheres of industry, environmental protection, energy, and trade.

"Standardization plays an important role in the development of a green economy. Standards allow the widespread dissemination of best practices and progressive methods of control over different products and services, particularly in the green economy. The market implies competition, i.e. it necessitates the need to improve the quality of products and services provided to consumers. We respond to such challenges by developing and implementing new standards and monitoring their implementation," Abbasbayli emphasized.

He also urged organizations to comply with relevant laws and regulations and enter into innovative products and services as part of the development of a green economy.

