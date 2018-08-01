New communication channel from AtaBank

1 August 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC, caring for convenience of its clients has presented a new communication channel through WhatsApp. WhatsApp users can directly contact the Bank and get answers to their questions. To do this it’s necessary to write to the number 050 99 99 136 connected to WhatsApp of the AtaBank OJSC.

Nowadays everybody values their time and therefore try to use the most convenient and easy ways of communication. That is why AtaBank OJSC offers its clients various types of online communications

Today customers can contact the bank through both social networks and through a new channel through WhatsApp. Employees of the bank are ready to help clients in solving their requests in a very short time regardless of the channel of circulation.

You can find out more about the Bank's products and services by calling 136 and on the banks website www.atabank.com

