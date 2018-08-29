Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for “Solar” gas turbine

29 August 2018 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for “Nuovo Pignone” gas turbine
Tenders 15:21
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster to buy studio equipment
Tenders 28 August 17:03
Iran’s IRIB to hold tender to buy HD Video Switcher
Tenders 28 August 14:32
Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar
Tenders 28 August 11:39
Iran agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil ‎via int’l tender
Tenders 27 August 14:40
Iran agriculture ministry to buy Indian rice via int’l tender
Tenders 27 August 12:47
Latest
Khamenei calls on government to stop pinning hopes on Europe
Politics 16:19
Government of Kazakhstan intends to keep annual GDP growth rate at level of 4.5-5%
Kazakhstan 16:18
Construction of new casting and rolling complex kicks off in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16:16
Iran bans import of queen bees, says its after genetic improvement of local bees
Business 15:51
Salt processing plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:47
GM Uzbekistan introduces electronic queue for the first time
Uzbekistan 15:45
Tashkent airport opens tender to buy plumbing materials, household goods
Uzbekistan 15:42
Agreement on Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border regime ratified
Kyrgyzstan 15:42
Oil production at Kashagan field to increase
Kazakhstan 15:41