Brazilian airline Azul may shun government bailout, eyes private credit
Brazilian airline Azul SA may forego a bailout package offered by state bank BNDES, as the company believes it will be able to get credit at more favorable terms in the private sector, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In an interview, John Rodgerson said the company’s board would decide next week whether or not to adhere to the bailout program offered by BNDES.
