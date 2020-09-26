EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee debate COVID-19 impact, coop issues

Kazakhstan 26 September 2020 19:02 (UTC+04:00)
EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee debate COVID-19 impact, coop issues

The European Union (EU) and Kazakhstan held their 18th meeting of the Cooperation Committee, online, on Friday, 25 September 2020, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The EU is Kazakhstan's first trade and investment partner, representing over one third of Kazakhstan's external trade and over a half of total foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country with which the EU signed an Enhanced Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (EPCA), which entered into force on 1 March 2020. Both the EU and Kazakhstan expressed their strong support for strengthening relations, the official website of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.

The Cooperation Committee discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of strengthened multilateralism. The EU and its Member States have mobilised €123 million for Central Asia. In July, the EU launched a comprehensive €3 million Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Solidarity Programme, with a primary focus on Kazakhstan. The programme, implemented by the World Health Organisation, will provide support over a period of two years to mitigate the current outbreak of the pandemic and contribute towards longer-term resilience of the national health systems. The EU commended Kazakhstan for playing its part in providing humanitarian assistance to its neighbours and to some EU Member States.

The EU and Kazakhstan reviewed their cooperation in the following fields covered by the EPCA: the rule of law, good governance, the protection of human rights, economic developments and reforms, energy, transport, environment, climate action, mobility and people-to-people cooperation, education, science, civil society and regional cooperation.

The EU recalled that in the current COVID-19 pandemic, emergency measures, in Europe and elsewhere, should not be used to limit the democratic space, to censor freedom of expression and access to information online and offline, to limit the work of human rights defenders, journalists or other professionals. In relation to the new law on freedom of assembly adopted in May, the EU stressed that the implementation of this law should uphold the fundamental rights of the citizens of Kazakhstan. The EU congratulated Kazakhstan for its progress on the path to a full abolition of death penalty, which is a cruel, inhumane and degrading punishment that violates the right to life. Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights is in process. Furthermore, in 2020, Kazakhstan substantially increased its voluntary contribution to the International Commission against the Death Penalty. The Cooperation Committee discussed the progress made in the framework of the high-level EU-Kazakhstan Business Platform set up in June 2019. The EU welcomed efforts undertaken to improve the investment climate while encouraging further sustainable implementation of planned reforms, in particular the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recommendations in relation to strengthening private sector development and protection of investments.

The EU welcomed Kazakhstan’s National Strategy towards a Green Economy and stressed that the European Green Deal would be at the heart of EU recovery efforts. The EU is prepared to offer expertise, finance projects, exchange on regulations and principles for sustainable finance and development.

Under Erasmus+, €115 million was earmarked for higher education cooperation with Central Asia for the 2014-2020 period. Kazakhstan has been the major beneficiary of this funding. By the end of 2020 some 3,400 Kazakh students and staff will have come to Europe to study or teach, while Kazakh institutions will have hosted over 1,500 Europeans. These Erasmus+ opportunities will continue in the 2021-2027 programme.

The EU recalled that Kazakhstan is welcome to participate in the remaining calls for research proposals, in particular the upcoming Horizon 2020 «European Green Deal» call for research & innovation proposals. The Cooperation Committee also discussed EU-Central Asia regional cooperation including in the field of security, counter-terrorism, fighting drug trafficking and border management.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed
Uzbekistan to create its own COVID-19 vaccine
Uzbekistan to create its own COVID-19 vaccine
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional developments Iran 19:46
Turkey unveils goods shipment figures from Lebanon via its ports Transport 19:20
Serbia to further boost ties with Turkey, President Vucic says Turkey 19:19
Deputy Health Minister – Georgia maintains ‘dark green zone’ status on global COVID-risk scale Georgia 19:06
EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee debate COVID-19 impact, coop issues Kazakhstan 19:02
Ukraine's president orders prompt investigation of plane crash Other News 18:30
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:42
Azerbaijan's FM meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) Politics 17:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart Politics 17:37
England's COVID-19 app does not accept a third of test results Europe 17:31
Kazakh cities introducing smart technologies via Smart City projects Business 17:00
Volume of cargo shipment from Spain across Turkish ports revealed Transport 16:57
Kazakhstan increases exports to Greece despite COVID-19 Business 16:55
Import of cars from Turkey by Georgia shows drop Business 16:55
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 16:55
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Russian St. Petersburg's governor Economy 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:01
Kazakhstan, EU eye establishing direct air flights Transport 15:01
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of Ukraine Politics 15:01
Uzbekistan, Egypt eye to co-op regarding electrical equipment production Business 14:59
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 14:58
Turkmenistan’s Turkmentruba opens tender to buy chemical products Tenders 14:56
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 14:54
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 14:53
Loan portfolio of banks, NBCOs in Azerbaijan down Finance 14:52
Volume of cargo shipment from Egypt across Turkish ports revealed Transport 14:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market Finance 14:07
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 13:49
Volume of food oil exported from EAEU to Turkmenistan revealed Business 13:42
Average monthly salary in Baku increases Finance 13:38
Member of Pakistani Senate: Ethno fascism of Armenia - menace to regional stability Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:21
Total assets of Azerbaijani banks decline Finance 13:20
Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down Transport 13:19
Uzbek airport to buy accumulator batteries and agriculture tires via tender Tenders 13:11
Uzbek airport to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 13:11
China increases import of Turkish cars Business 12:59
Turkey's chemicals exports to Georgia down Business 12:59
Turkish gov't: Pashinyan's statement on Azerbaijan, Turkey - attempt to deceive world community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Philippines surpasses 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Other News 12:42
Azerbaijani delegation to UN: Armenian attempts to disguise unlawful actions by self-determination - fundamentally flawed Politics 12:30
Georgia increases export of apples Business 12:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenabat chemical plant develops co-op with country’s private sector Oil&Gas 11:59
Another rise in food prices expected in Georgia Business 11:56
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 11:51
Uzbek-Korean AO Uz-Dongwon opens tender for transport services Tenders 11:41
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian MFA's worthless statement can't deny truth said by President Aliyev Politics 11:40
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC to buy software via tender Tenders 11:35
Uzbekistan to create its own COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 11:26
China's Changan Ford JV sales to grow this year, company official says Other News 10:59
Iranian currency rates for September 26 Finance 10:58
Georgia reports 296 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:58
Uzbek potash fertilizers export to Indonesia to be increased Business 10:58
Turkmenistan brings home its citizens from Turkey amid COVID-19 threat Transport 10:55
Russian’ Astrakhan interested in importing Turkmen textiles Business 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 48 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 55,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs Other News 09:36
Mitsubishi Motors to cut 500-600 jobs to reduce costs: sources Other News 08:57
Every 250th person on Earth already contracted coronavirus World 08:32
Latvia ready to provide access to its sea ports to Central Asian countries Transport 08:07
Uzbekistan reduces import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 08:03
Gakharia: Georgia is a part of European civilization Georgia 07:25
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:51
American Airlines to get $5.5 bn loan from US Treasury US 06:13
Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says Other News 05:35
Brazil exceeds 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 05:01
124 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN Other News 04:26
Seventeen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 03:45
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:18
FAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week US 02:29
UK pledges over $400 million for WHO, calls for end to 'ugly rifts' Europe 01:54
25 people killed in military plane crash in Ukraine (UPDATE) Other News 01:28
UAE reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 89,540 in total Arab World 00:33
Turkmen textile company reveales production volume Business 25 September 23:58
Coronavirus cases pass half-million mark in France Europe 25 September 23:37
Kazakhstan's export to Romania decreases amid COVID-19 Business 25 September 23:12
TRT World aires documentary on devastating effects of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 23:11
Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low Turkey 25 September 23:11
Iran's trade with EU declines Business 25 September 23:01
Google to block election ads after November 3 US 25 September 22:55
Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London Europe 25 September 22:30
Turkmen textile company talks impact of COVID-19 on exports Business 25 September 22:06
Level of dollarization on individuals' bank deposits in Azerbaijan increase Finance 25 September 22:04
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of Sept.25 Business 25 September 22:03
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey now under control, health minister assures Turkey 25 September 22:01
Azerbaijani president: According to our intelligence, very serious military training under way Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is preparing for war Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Region has not become a safer place, unfortunately, situation is deteriorating Politics 25 September 21:44
US embassy in Azerbaijan urges to reconsider non-essential travel outside Absheron Peninsula Society 25 September 21:34
Global COVID-19 death toll could hit two million before vaccine in wide use: WHO Other News 25 September 21:24
'Intellectual Field' to allow stabilize production level in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 25 September 21:06
Iran's auto giants to talk over hybrid vehicles production Business 25 September 20:25
Azerbaijani ministry discloses volume of toxic emissions from cars Business 25 September 20:08
Georgian expert: Armenian authorities controlling separatist regime in Karabakh crossed red line Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 20:00
Azerbaijani minister of economy reviews activity of industrial enterprises in Ganja (PHOTO) Economy 25 September 19:50
Volume of maritime cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkey disclosed Turkey 25 September 19:41
Tactical-special and combat training classes underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 25 September 19:26
EBRD and FAO to assist Georgia in field of agro tourism Business 25 September 19:24
Uzbekistan to be supplied with Russian coronavirus vaccines Uzbekistan 25 September 17:59
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to maintain Uzbek energy and water resources balance Oil&Gas 25 September 17:50
All news