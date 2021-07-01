Kazakhstan’s new Environmental Code enters into force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The "GREEN ENERGY & WASTE RECYCLING FORUM" fifth Eurasian business forum has started in Nursultan, Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

“As you know, the concept of transition to the green economy has been implemented since 2013,” Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akhmetzhan Primkulov said while opening the forum. “As part of this work, many indicators have been changed, such as rational use of water resources, agricultural development, waste management, air pollution.”

“These directions of the concept directly relate to the issue of stable development,” Primkulov added. “The opening of today's forum also falls on a symbolic date. The new version of the Environmental Code came into force.”

“All this work was carried out jointly with the MPs, business representatives, people who are concerned about environmental issues," Primkulov said.

The new Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan came into force on July 1, 2021. It includes the best practices of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the EU countries.

The new Environmental Code increases the responsibility of industrial enterprises for environmental pollution and also envisages the introduction of a waste management hierarchy and the construction of energy waste disposal plants.

The organizers said that the forum must serve as a platform for an open dialogue with state agencies, industrial enterprises, businesses, and the public in connection with the issues of entering the new Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan into force.

The forum is being held by the Kazakhstan Waste Management Association "KazWaste" through the support of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The president signed the Environmental Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 2, 2021.