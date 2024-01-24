Kazakh FM arrives on visit to Tajikistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 24. Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived on an official visit to Tajikistan, Trend reports via Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The minister was greeted at Dushanbe International Airport by Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sharifzoda and other officials.

According to the visit's agenda, Nurtleu will hold talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and meet with representatives of leading Tajik enterprises and companies.

The Kazakh minister will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ismoil Somoni monument in Dushanbe and the monument to Kazakh peacekeepers in Tajikistan in the Abdulqosim Firdousi Park.

As part of the visit, Kazakh FM will meet President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

