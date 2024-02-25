Issues of Uzbek-Japanese political, trade and economic cooperation were discussed in Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A meeting was held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tokyo with representatives of the parliament and business circles of Japan to exchange views on issues of bilateral political, trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

The event was attended by members of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Diet, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Representative Office of the National Oil Company of Abu Dhabi in Japan, RS Asset Management and others.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mukhsinhuja Abdurakhmonov spoke in detail about the work being done to improve social support and well-being of the population in Uzbekistan.

Special attention was also paid to the results of reforms carried out to attract foreign investment, support entrepreneurship, and liberalize the economy.

Members of the Japanese parliament noted that Japan considers Uzbekistan as a strategic partner in Central Asia and is interested in developing mutual cooperation.

Representatives of RS Asset Management paid special attention to the results of reforms implemented in Uzbekistan in recent years to attract and support foreign investment, liberalize and diversify foreign trade, as well as exchange rate liberalization.

The participants expressed great interest in implementing energy projects in our country. Following the meeting, it was noted that the Japanese delegation plans to visit our country and discuss potential areas of mutual cooperation with representatives of the business community of Uzbekistan.