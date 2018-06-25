US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)

25 June 2018 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

There will be the strongest sanctions against Iran in history, the US State Department official told Trend.

"Our teams of diplomats and specialists are meeting with partners around the globe to talk about specific concerns with the plan for re-imposition of U.S. nuclear-related sanctions and next steps with Iran. We are fully engaged at all levels," said the official.

The US State Department representative pointed out that President Trump withdrew from the deal for a simple reason: it failed to guarantee the safety of the American people from the risks created by the leaders of the Islamic Republic.

"The bet that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would increase Middle East stability was a bad one for America, Europe, and the Middle East. It is clear the JCPOA has not ended Iran’s nuclear ambitions," said the official.

"These will be the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are done."

The official noted that Iran must declare to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) a full account of the prior military dimensions of its nuclear program, and permanently and verifiably abandon such work in perpetuity.

Moreover, Iran should stop uranium enrichment and never pursue plutonium reprocessing, close its heavy water reactor and provide the IAEA with unqualified access to all sites throughout the country, added the State Department official.

The US President Donald Trump has announced that he will pull the US out of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US will re-impose the nuclear-related sanctions on Iran’s economy and oil exports, which were waived under the JCPOA. Whilst the sanctions are effective immediately, there is a wind-down period of 90- or 180-days to allow firms to exit any existing agreements they have with Iran. Trump has also hinted that he might impose additional sanctions on top of those which were waived.



