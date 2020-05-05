Georgia, NATO strategic cooperation continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili talked to Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg over the phone, Trend reports citing the press office of the Georgia's president.

During the conversation, the difficult situation created by the coronavirus pandemic was discussed. The Secretary General of NATO highly praised the efforts made by the Georgian government to combat the virus and called them effective.

The president of Georgia stressed that, despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, Georgia’s relations with the European Union and NATO are strengthening.

In turn, Stoltenberg noted that Georgia remains a partner country of NATO. He added that the crisis caused by the virus should not turn into a security crisis.

Zourabichvili expressed confidence that despite the postponement of the large-scale NATO exercises in Europe due to the pandemic, the exercises will be hosted by Georgia next year as planned.

According to Zourabichvili, Georgia has two priorities in cooperation with NATO including the Black Sea security, which is important not only for Georgia, but also for NATO and the EU, and cybersecurity.

To ensure the security of the Black Sea, the parties should exchange more information and implement more initiatives, said Stoltenberg.

The NATO Secretary General emphasized the importance of NATO-Georgia cooperation in Afghanistan. The participation of the Georgian military in the mission is impressive, he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356