Iraq says national election recount completed

6 August 2018 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq’s election commission has completed a manual recount of votes from a parliamentary election held in May after the process was cut short in Baghdad, Reuters with reference to the state television reported on Monday.

The recount was ordered by parliament in June after a government report concluded there were serious violations in an initial count using an electronic vote-counting system.

However, a fire that broke out in the warehouse where the votes were stored had made a complete recount impossible, leading the electoral commission to cancel it the remaining half of the capital, the state broadcaster said.

The commission’s leadership had been suspended and replaced with a panel of judges who oversaw the recount. It is expected to announce its results in the coming days.

The winning parties are currently embroiled in negotiations over forming the next governing coalition. Influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s bloc came first in the election, followed by a group of Iran-backed Shi’ite militia leaders, with incumbent Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s bloc in third place.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq oil minister says oil prices approaching stability
Oil&Gas 10:56
Iraqi forces kill 2 IS militants
Other News 29 July 03:26
People's Party picks Pablo Casado as new leader
Other News 21 July 20:37
Iraq extends bid deadline for Diwaniya oil refinery project
Oil&Gas 18 July 15:46
Protesters in Iraq attempt to storm Basra administration building
World 15 July 15:33
Two dead in Iraq protests over economic woes
Other News 14 July 06:47
Latest
EU, France, Germany, UK "deeply regret" re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran
Politics 14:48
PM Bakhtadze: Supreme Court chair candidate should be apolitical
Georgia 14:39
Azerbaijani tankmen reach semi-finals at Tank Biathlon 2018 (PHOTO)
Society 14:37
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijani military chefs participate in Field Kitchen contest in Moscow (VIDEO)
Society 14:28
U.S. senator invites Russian lawmakers to Washington
Russia 14:23
New chairman appointed in Turkmenistan's state bank
Turkmenistan 13:54
Ecobox starts new environmental project with Azercell’s support
Society 13:51
Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Brown Boveri gas turbine via int’l tender
Tenders 13:29