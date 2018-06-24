Spanish rescue services save over 400 migrants in three operations

24 June 2018 02:22 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 418 migrants were rescued on Saturday in three operations, Spain's national rescue service said, Xinhua reported.

The three operations took place in the Gibraltar Strait, the Alboran Sea and off the coast of the Canary Islands (close to the coast of Morocco).

Members of the Spanish rescue services, Salvamento Maritimo, rescued 262 people (including minors, women and babies) travelling on 15 boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

27 men more were found in the Alboran Sea, between Spain and Morocco, while 129 sub-Saharan people were rescued off the Canary Islands.

The news came only six days after the rescue vessel Aquarius (and two more of the Italian coastguard) docked in Valencia (east Spain) carrying over 600 migrants and the arrival of more than 1,000 people to the coast of Andalusia (south Spain), Spain's newspaper El Pais, reported.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled on Saturday morning to Paris to talk about migration and asylum policies with French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of an informal working meeting on migration called by European Commission President Jean-Claud Juncker which will be held on Sunday in Brussels.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
U.S. Navy to set up detention camp for 25,000 immigrants
Russia 03:41
Spain offers to help Malta with latest migrant rescue ship
Europe 22 June 21:28
6 bodies of migrants recovered, 82 rescued off Libyan coast
Other News 21 June 05:43
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 21 June 00:18
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 18 June 08:22
Spain rescues more than 900 boat migrants, finds four bodies
Europe 16 June 19:00
Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain (VIDEO)
World 16 June 01:48
Spain brings back free healthcare for illegal migrants
Europe 16 June 01:05
Libyan navy rescues 152 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 10 June 13:55
Uzbekistan, Spain to discuss co-op in energy and transportation
Economy news 9 June 11:05
Spain's new prime minister names cabinet with women in majority
Europe 7 June 03:44
46 migrants drown on Yemen's shores, 16 still missing: IOM
Other News 7 June 00:29
Death toll in Tunisian migrant ship accident rises to 60: IOM (UPDATED)
Other News 5 June 06:21
Azerbaijani gymnast wins license to European Games 2019
Society 4 June 14:59
Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister
Europe 3 June 00:46
Spain receives 6.8 mln int'l visitors in April, down 4.4 pct
Europe 1 June 22:39
Spain: Hundreds of people rescued from the Mediterranean sea
Europe 28 May 03:39
Austrian Chancellor wants to see EU border guards in North Africa
Europe 27 May 21:16