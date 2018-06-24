Spanish rescue services save over 400 migrants in three operations

A total of 418 migrants were rescued on Saturday in three operations, Spain's national rescue service said, Xinhua reported.

The three operations took place in the Gibraltar Strait, the Alboran Sea and off the coast of the Canary Islands (close to the coast of Morocco).

Members of the Spanish rescue services, Salvamento Maritimo, rescued 262 people (including minors, women and babies) travelling on 15 boats in the Strait of Gibraltar.

27 men more were found in the Alboran Sea, between Spain and Morocco, while 129 sub-Saharan people were rescued off the Canary Islands.

The news came only six days after the rescue vessel Aquarius (and two more of the Italian coastguard) docked in Valencia (east Spain) carrying over 600 migrants and the arrival of more than 1,000 people to the coast of Andalusia (south Spain), Spain's newspaper El Pais, reported.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travelled on Saturday morning to Paris to talk about migration and asylum policies with French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of an informal working meeting on migration called by European Commission President Jean-Claud Juncker which will be held on Sunday in Brussels.

