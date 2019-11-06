Germany could still ban Huawei from 5G build-out: defense minister

6 November 2019 03:04 (UTC+04:00)

Germany could still decide to rule out Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies from the construction of the country’s fifth-generation data network (5G) due to security concerns, the defense minister said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told a cyber security conference organised by German business daily Handelsblatt that it was important to minimise any risks.

The German government is currently trying to shape the 5G security criteria in a way that would prevent foreign governments from gaining access to Germany’s important infrastructure, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“If that’s not possible, then one has to ban Huawei from the procedure - just like other countries have done,” said the minister, who is a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The comments are the strongest sign yet that Berlin is willing to take a tougher approach on Huawei and may exclude the Chinese equipment vendor at least from some parts of the 5G network.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also cast doubt on whether Huawei could participate in the construction of the country’s fifth-generation data network (5G).

Government officials confirmed last month that Germany’s so-called security catalogue foresaw an evaluation of technical and other criteria, but said no single vendor would be barred in order to create a level playing field for equipment vendors.

The United States has piled pressure on its allies to shut out Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor with a global market share of 28%, saying its equipment contained ‘back doors’ that would enable China to spy on other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan ahead of US and Germany in terms of Efficiency Index of Rail Service
Business 4 November 19:02
Germany's Merkel renews push for FTA with India, pledges green funds
Other News 3 November 01:19
Turkmenistan, Germany mull visa issues
Business 1 November 13:47
Uzbekistan looks to attract Huawei, CEIEC to automate country's taxation system
Finance 30 October 13:55
German economy minister injured after falling from stage
Europe 30 October 06:21
Britain still to decide on Huawei access - UK PM's spokesman
Europe 28 October 16:03
Latest
3 killed in terror attack in NW Pakistan
World 02:09
New doping test procedure may be launched at 2020 Games in Tokyo
Other News 01:02
Oil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
Oil&Gas 00:25
Iran to start uranium enrichment at Fordow facility on November 6
Iran 5 November 23:32
Yemen government and separatists sign deal to end power struggle in south
Arab World 5 November 22:55
Azerbaijani FM: Armenia sabotages efforts of finding soonest peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Politics 5 November 22:32
Azerbaijani FM talks on partnership prospects with EU (PHOTO)
Politics 5 November 22:06
See the Berlin Wall and escape beneath it in new virtual reality show
Europe 5 November 21:38
MFA clarifying information about visit of “representative” of illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region to Moscow
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 November 21:31