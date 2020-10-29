Brazil reports 158,456 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 28,629 new COVID-19 infections and 510 more deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide count to 5,468,270 and the death toll to 158,456, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most industrialized and populous in Brazil with 46 million inhabitants, is worst hit by the pandemic with 1,103,582 infections and 39,007 deaths.

Authorities in Sao Paulo asked residents to redouble their precautions to avoid a second wave of cases although restrictions were relaxed to reactivate the economy.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Medicine reported that so far 375 doctors have died from COVID-19.