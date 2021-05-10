India, EU hold virtual summit to boost overall ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the heads of state or government of all 27 European Union member states with a focus on expanding overall cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

The leaders also exchanged views on the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation.

The India-EU leaders' meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa. Portugal currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"We are opening a new chapter in EU-India strategic partnership at the meeting of EU Leaders with PM Narendra Modi," tweeted Charles Michel, President of the European Council.