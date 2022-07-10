Former Mexican President Luis Echeverria dies at 100

Luis Echeverria Alvarez, the former president of Mexico who served from 1970 to 1976, died on Friday at the age of 100, his son Benito Echeverria told Xinhua on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Echeverria died at his home in Cuernavaca, the capital city of Morelos state located in south central Mexico, according to his son.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent via Twitter his "respectful condolences" to the former leader's family and friends.

Echeverria, a career lawyer and member of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, made Mexico's international relations a priority and was known, among other things, for promoting the Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States at the United Nations in 1972.

He also initiated the establishment of diplomatic relations with China in February 1972.