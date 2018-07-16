Russian, US top diplomats holding first one-on-one meeting in Helsinki

16 July 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have met for talks in the Finnish capital, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

The top diplomats are holding talks simultaneously with the summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Lavrov and Pompeo greeted each other and shook hands. The talks are being held behind closed doors.

It is the first ever one-on-one meeting for Lavrov and Pompeo since the latter’s appointment as the Secretary of State. Before that, they had talked several times by phone.

The Russian foreign minister told earlier Russian broadcaster RT that the two would discuss all the issues which they would want to focus on.

In late June, a meeting of Lavrov and Pompeo was reported to be scheduled prior to the Russia-US summit. Nevertheless, as the Russian foreign minister said, the US Secretary of State told him in a phone talk that he could not meet with Lavrov, referring to a tough schedule.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful
Russia 19:46
Russian group of companies denies plans on selling block of shares to SOCAR
Oil&Gas 19:14
U.S. ready for direct talks with Afghan Taliban
US 19:11
Trump says one-on-one meeting with Putin a 'good start'
Russia 17:55
President Aliyev congratulates his Russian counterpart
Politics 17:12
Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria and Russia by phone
Turkey 17:11
Latest
Assets of SOFAZ reach highest level since its inception
Business 19:49
Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful
Russia 19:46
Oil transportation via BTC grows
Oil&Gas 19:39
Viking train route can be connected to TRACECA (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:34
Azerbaijan ups oil output since early 2018
Oil&Gas 19:18
Russian group of companies denies plans on selling block of shares to SOCAR
Oil&Gas 19:14
U.S. ready for direct talks with Afghan Taliban
US 19:11
Mogherini: Summit of EU, EaP countries to be held October 15
Politics 18:59
Uzbek commercial bank eyes to hold IPO in 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:58