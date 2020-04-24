Thirty-seven coronavirus patients die in Moscow

Thirty-seven coronavirus patients with coexisting diseases have died in Moscow, they were aged between 37 and 86, the crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirty-seven patients with confirmed pneumonia who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the crisis center said in a report.

The 37-year-old patient was diagnosed with ‘double multisegmental pneumonia’ and he also had hypertension. According to the crisis center, most of them had coexisting diseases. One of the patient had Down syndrome.

The overall number of fatalities in Moscow has reached 325.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide.