Working group on preparation of 2018 EIT report holds first meeting in Azerbaijan

30 May 2019 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

On May 30, 2019, the Working Group, composed of representatives from Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (hereinafter referred as EITC), civil society and extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan held its first meeting at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the scope and the reporting templates of EIT Report 2018 have been discussed by the members of the Working Group.

At the meeting, the process of preparing the report for 2018 has been launched and it has been decided to add the provision covering gender equality to the reporting template for the purpose of increasing accountability.

