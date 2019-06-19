Barley harvest in Azerbaijan almost complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

This year, about one million hectares of land was allotted for grain in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which accounted for wheat and 331,346 hectares for barley, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

As of June 18, Azerbaijan harvested grain on an area of ​​392,451 hectares, 262,477 hectares of which were allotted for barley, and the rest for wheat. In the whole country, more than 1.21 million tons of grain was harvested, and the average yield is 30.8 centners per hectare.

In such districts as Barda, Zardab and Yevlakh, the harvest of barley was completed. In Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Masalli, Gakh, Bilasuvar, Imishli and in Saatli districts, the harvest is almost completed.

In Kurdamir district, harvesting was carried out at 29,590 hectares out of a total area of ​​29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district amounted to 33.3 centners per hectare. In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was carried out at 9,565 hectares out of the total area of ​​9,600 hectares. The yield of barley in the district is 37.5 centners per hectare.

In other districts - Sheki, Jalilabad, Masalli, Hajigabul, Salyan, Agsu, Fizuli, Agdam, Goranboy, Salyan, Agdash, Barda, Gakh, Agjabadi and Terter, barley harvest showed good results.

Districts Areas allotted for barley, hectares Treated areas, hectares Yield, center/hectares Sheki 21,626.3 17,130 34 Bilasuvar 14,900 14,870 31.6 Sabirabad 9,600 9,565 37.5 Zardab 5,730 5,730 30.6 Yevlakh 5,082.5 5,082.5 29 Jalilabad 4,509.1 4,460 35.2 Barda 2,568 2,568 31 Beylagan 1,765 1,751 28.1 Agsu 16,036 13,310 30.8 Goranboy 11,500 10,158 24 Gakh 2,881 2,776 25.9 Masalli 2,786 2,738 21 Agjabadi 5,637 5,450 32.8 Fizuli 8,505 8,380 29.2 Agdam 2,215 2,122 35.8 Terter 3,814.5 3,551 34.3 Imishli 6,322 6,300 34.2 Khizi 1,925 1,760 17 Goychay 6,851 6,270 31.5 Salyan 9,917 9,315 36.2 Agdash 11,473.1 8,998 23.5 Saatli 5,822 5,820 36.2 Hajigabul 11,008 10,588 27.9 Siyazan 2,516 2,207 29.1 Balaken 457.7 451.7 28.8 Jabrayil 550 548 30.5 Lankaran 68 57.8 11.9 Ujar 7,716 7,277 26.7

In general, 1,340 combine harvesters were involved in grain processing, half of which belong to the leasing company Aqrolizinq OJSC.

In 2018, 3.309 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 13 percent more than in 2017.

