Barley harvest in Azerbaijan almost complete

19 June 2019 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

This year, about one million hectares of land was allotted for grain in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which accounted for wheat and 331,346 hectares for barley, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

As of June 18, Azerbaijan harvested grain on an area of ​​392,451 hectares, 262,477 hectares of which were allotted for barley, and the rest for wheat. In the whole country, more than 1.21 million tons of grain was harvested, and the average yield is 30.8 centners per hectare.

In such districts as Barda, Zardab and Yevlakh, the harvest of barley was completed. In Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Masalli, Gakh, Bilasuvar, Imishli and in Saatli districts, the harvest is almost completed.

In Kurdamir district, harvesting was carried out at 29,590 hectares out of a total area of ​​29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district amounted to 33.3 centners per hectare. In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was carried out at 9,565 hectares out of the total area of ​​9,600 hectares. The yield of barley in the district is 37.5 centners per hectare.

In other districts - Sheki, Jalilabad, Masalli, Hajigabul, Salyan, Agsu, Fizuli, Agdam, Goranboy, Salyan, Agdash, Barda, Gakh, Agjabadi and Terter, barley harvest showed good results.

Districts

Areas allotted for barley, hectares

Treated areas, hectares

Yield, center/hectares

Sheki

21,626.3

17,130

34

Bilasuvar

14,900

14,870

31.6

Sabirabad

9,600

9,565

37.5

Zardab

5,730

5,730

30.6

Yevlakh

5,082.5

5,082.5

29

Jalilabad

4,509.1

4,460

35.2

Barda

2,568

2,568

31

Beylagan

1,765

1,751

28.1

Agsu

16,036

13,310

30.8

Goranboy

11,500

10,158

24

Gakh

2,881

2,776

25.9

Masalli

2,786

2,738

21

Agjabadi

5,637

5,450

32.8

Fizuli

8,505

8,380

29.2

Agdam

2,215

2,122

35.8

Terter

3,814.5

3,551

34.3

Imishli

6,322

6,300

34.2

Khizi

1,925

1,760

17

Goychay

6,851

6,270

31.5

Salyan

9,917

9,315

36.2

Agdash

11,473.1

8,998

23.5

Saatli

5,822

5,820

36.2

Hajigabul

11,008

10,588

27.9

Siyazan

2,516

2,207

29.1

Balaken

457.7

451.7

28.8

Jabrayil

550

548

30.5

Lankaran

68

57.8

11.9

Ujar

7,716

7,277

26.7

In general, 1,340 combine harvesters were involved in grain processing, half of which belong to the leasing company Aqrolizinq OJSC.

In 2018, 3.309 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 13 percent more than in 2017.

