Barley harvest in Azerbaijan almost complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19
Trend:
This year, about one million hectares of land was allotted for grain in Azerbaijan, 677,793 hectares of which accounted for wheat and 331,346 hectares for barley, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture.
As of June 18, Azerbaijan harvested grain on an area of 392,451 hectares, 262,477 hectares of which were allotted for barley, and the rest for wheat. In the whole country, more than 1.21 million tons of grain was harvested, and the average yield is 30.8 centners per hectare.
In such districts as Barda, Zardab and Yevlakh, the harvest of barley was completed. In Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Jalilabad, Masalli, Gakh, Bilasuvar, Imishli and in Saatli districts, the harvest is almost completed.
In Kurdamir district, harvesting was carried out at 29,590 hectares out of a total area of 29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district amounted to 33.3 centners per hectare. In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was carried out at 9,565 hectares out of the total area of 9,600 hectares. The yield of barley in the district is 37.5 centners per hectare.
In other districts - Sheki, Jalilabad, Masalli, Hajigabul, Salyan, Agsu, Fizuli, Agdam, Goranboy, Salyan, Agdash, Barda, Gakh, Agjabadi and Terter, barley harvest showed good results.
|
Districts
|
Areas allotted for barley, hectares
|
Treated areas, hectares
|
Yield, center/hectares
|
Sheki
|
21,626.3
|
17,130
|
34
|
Bilasuvar
|
14,900
|
14,870
|
31.6
|
Sabirabad
|
9,600
|
9,565
|
37.5
|
Zardab
|
5,730
|
5,730
|
30.6
|
Yevlakh
|
5,082.5
|
5,082.5
|
29
|
Jalilabad
|
4,509.1
|
4,460
|
35.2
|
Barda
|
2,568
|
2,568
|
31
|
Beylagan
|
1,765
|
1,751
|
28.1
|
Agsu
|
16,036
|
13,310
|
30.8
|
Goranboy
|
11,500
|
10,158
|
24
|
Gakh
|
2,881
|
2,776
|
25.9
|
Masalli
|
2,786
|
2,738
|
21
|
Agjabadi
|
5,637
|
5,450
|
32.8
|
Fizuli
|
8,505
|
8,380
|
29.2
|
Agdam
|
2,215
|
2,122
|
35.8
|
Terter
|
3,814.5
|
3,551
|
34.3
|
Imishli
|
6,322
|
6,300
|
34.2
|
Khizi
|
1,925
|
1,760
|
17
|
Goychay
|
6,851
|
6,270
|
31.5
|
Salyan
|
9,917
|
9,315
|
36.2
|
Agdash
|
11,473.1
|
8,998
|
23.5
|
Saatli
|
5,822
|
5,820
|
36.2
|
Hajigabul
|
11,008
|
10,588
|
27.9
|
Siyazan
|
2,516
|
2,207
|
29.1
|
Balaken
|
457.7
|
451.7
|
28.8
|
Jabrayil
|
550
|
548
|
30.5
|
Lankaran
|
68
|
57.8
|
11.9
|
Ujar
|
7,716
|
7,277
|
26.7
In general, 1,340 combine harvesters were involved in grain processing, half of which belong to the leasing company Aqrolizinq OJSC.
In 2018, 3.309 million tons of grain and leguminous crops were harvested in Azerbaijan, which is 13 percent more than in 2017.
