Karabakh conflict settlement is of high importance: French president

Karabakh conflict settlement is of high importance, President of France Emanuel Macron stated Tuesday at a joint news conference with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, News.am reported.

Macron noted that France is ready to contribute to settlement of the Karabakh conflict together with Russia and the US.

“I know advocating for peace is quite hard and I wish those meetings to bring concrete results. France remains committed in contributing to the settlement process along with its American and Russian partners,” Macron said.

Macron stressed the importance of the meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva, as well as the recent meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Krakow. The head of France described this meeting as positive.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

