Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said he may meet with Armenian foreign minister in September.

"An agreement was reached to hold a meeting in September,” Mammadyarov said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit in Baku July 24.

“A proposal was made to hold the meeting at the UN General Assembly or earlier. I expressed my readiness for the meeting from the Azerbaijani side."

As for a high-level meeting, Mammadyarov said the Armenian side asked time for that.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

