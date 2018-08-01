President Aliyev decrees to create agriculture development centers

1 August 2018 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of state centers for agricultural development.

The state centers for agricultural development are established on the basis of district and city departments of the Ministry of Agriculture in order to ensure unified management and effective organization of coordination of local departments of the Ministry of Agriculture, the arrangement of service-oriented activities in agriculture, intensification of work with farmers, implementation of awareness campaigns in connection with the use of electronic services and innovative technologies, determination of the direction of activities of agricultural producers, the decree says.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been instructed to approve the Regulations of the state centers for agricultural development, to create an appropriate system for monitoring and evaluation of their activities.

