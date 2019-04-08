Azerbaijani official to deliver speech at conference in Geneva

8 April 2019 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

The international conference entitled "Impacts of Illegal Economic Activities in Conflict Areas on Human Rights" will be held at the UN headquarters in Geneva on April 9, Trend reports referring to the UN office’s website on April 8.

The conference will be organized by the UN offices in Azerbaijan and other international organizations, as well as the UN University for Peace.

Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, will make an opening speech at the conference.

The international conference on “Illegality of Economic and Other Activities in and with regard to Territories under Military Occupation: Third-Party Obligations and Implications for Conflict Resolution” was held in Baku with the participation of international experts in March 2019.

