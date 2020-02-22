Azerbaijani CEC upholds district election commission’s decision on 30th Surakhani constituency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
An appeal in connection with the 30th Surakhani constituency was considered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Trend reports.
In accordance with the appeal, the offenses were committed in some polling stations during the voting.
CEC Secretary Ilham Mammadov said that no violations were revealed and proposed to uphold the decision of the district election commission.
The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes.
