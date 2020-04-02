President Ilham Aliyev: Outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev when receiving Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“I am sure that the rules that have come into force today will reinforce the positive dynamics. At the same time, a very broad economic package has already been reported on and its implementation, as well as the implementation of the social package, is scheduled for the coming days. A call to entrepreneurs not to lay off workers is not only a call, but also support for entrepreneurs. We understand that it is difficult for them and that they are suffering losses. Who should support them? The state should! The state, as always, is doing that. Therefore, the fight against the disease, economic activity, the solution of social issues, the understanding of every person’s problems, our desire to help and our intentions reflect our policies and, at the same time, will be the best service to the citizens of Azerbaijan in my opinion. Therefore, I believe that the issues you have reported on should already be fully completed and it is necessary to proceed to the actual payments without wasting any time. Of course, lists have been compiled as well,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that at the same time, the outlined reforms related to our overall economic development should be deepened too.

“The pandemic should not stop us. We should not waste time. Our main goal – I set this goal before the Ministry of Economy – is to narrow the scale of the shadow economy. I believe that very serious steps have been taken in this direction. Last year, tax and customs authorities transferred one billion manats to the treasury in excess of the forecast. Due to what? By reducing the shadow economy,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“We started this year very well. Revenues in two months exceeded 250 million manats. Due to what? Due to the fight against the shadow economy. This process will be continued. I want to appeal to representatives of the private sector again. I have already spoken about this several times. We are carrying out fundamental reforms. This means an end to the shadow economy. However, we are doing everything in a consistent manner. There are hundreds, perhaps even thousands of businesses. We gave them time. At the same time, the Ministry of Economy both gave them some time and carried out awareness work. What I am talking about today is no surprise to them. This is our policy and strategic course. Therefore, I believe that the time has come for the business entities still carrying out activities in the shade to put an end to this. We were patient and gave them enough time. I believe that the timeframe was quite broad,” said the head of state.