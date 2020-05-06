President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

To provide support to member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement that are most in need of assistance, Azerbaijan will allocate an additional donation of $5 million to the World Health Organization, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making an opening speech at the online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to Covid-19, Trend reports.

“These funds are intended for those most in need of assistance from the regional groups of Africa, Asia and Latin America. The Non-Aligned Movement, which unites 120 countries, is the largest international organization after the UN General Assembly. During the presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance the international authority and role of the Non-Aligned Movement in the international arena. Friendship, solidarity and mutual support among countries play a special role,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“With your consent, we, as member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and as an example of global solidarity, can propose holding a special session of the General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government, as provided for in the UN Charter, dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic in the format of a video conference,” said President Ilham Aliyev.