Sahiba Gafarova: "Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia" - too dangerous of expression (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23
Trend:
The expression "Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia" is too dangerous, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.
Gafarova made the remark during her official visit to Russia at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.
