President Ilham Aliyev: Illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in occupied lands of Azerbaijan remains major threat to regional peace, security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

The illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan remains a major threat to regional peace and security, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in video format, Trend reports.

“Armenia tries to derail the peace process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. The aim pursued by Armenia is to maintain the current status-quo of occupation and to annex the occupied territories. Contrary to the constructive engagement of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines the format and substance of the negotiation process. His statement that “Karabakh is Armenia” seriously damages the negotiations process. His unacceptable and groundless so-called seven conditions to Azerbaijan have been rejected by us. We have put forward only one condition to achieve peace. The armed forces of Armenia must withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The entire world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani president said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Armenian Prime Minister announced the establishment of a civilian militia consisting of tens of thousands of civilians who will be forced to undertake military actions against Azerbaijan.

“The minister of defense of Armenia calls for “new war for new territories”. Armenia threatens Azerbaijan to strike major cities, critical civilian infrastructures such as the Mingachevir water reservoir and Sangachal terminal, which is one of the world’s biggest oil-gas terminals situated near Baku and providing energy security to tens of countries,” the head of state said.

“Armenia recruits and uses mercenaries and terrorists from different countries against Azerbaijan. Armenia is a state sponsoring terrorism. Armenia committed more than 30 terror acts in Azerbaijan. We have credible information about the presence of Armenian ASALA terror organizations in the occupied territories. Armenian terrorists have killed 24 Turkish diplomats. Varuzhan Karapetian, a member of the ASALA terror organization who committed a terror act killing many people of different nationalities, in the airport Orly in Paris later was extradited to Armenia and then pardoned by the president of Armenia. This terrorist was treated as a hero in Armenia,” the head of state said.