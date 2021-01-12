Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan developing very successfully today - Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully today, and this applies primarily to the economic component, President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We have many areas of joint work and many overlapping interests in this area – in the area of economy,” Russian president said.

“I very much hope that the work to resolve the situation in the South Caucasus in general will also benefit our bilateral relations of course, as I have just said. I proceed from the fact that this settlement will allow us the opportunity to build our relations on an even more close and systematic basis not only in the economy but also in the humanitarian sphere,” Putin said.