Bosnian journalist talks parallel between genocides in Srebrenica and Azerbaijani Khojaly

Politics 3 March 2021 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

Trend:

The Bosnian Nova Zora news portal issued an article entitled ‘Parallel between genocides in Khojaly and Srebrenica’ on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora operating in Eastern Europe, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The author of the article, editor of the portal, journalist-researcher, ethnic Bosnian Faruk Tudzhakovich wrote about the processes that led to the genocides in Khojaly and Srebrenica, describing in detail the events that took place in the towns.

The article reminded the statement of the former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan given during his interview with the UK’s journalist Thomas de Waal that “before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis believed that they could joke with us, and they thought that the Armenians are people unable to raise a hand against the civilian population. We managed to break this stereotype."

The author noted that the suppression of the truth about the events in Khojaly led several years later to the genocide in Srebrenica.

The full article can be available by linking to https://nova-zora.com/paralela-izmedju-genocida-u-hodzaliju-i-genocida-u-srebrenici/.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage. Most of the town residents haven’t returned from the hostage, and their fate still remains unknown. After the withdrawal of the 366th regiment from Khankendi, the military equipment that belonged to it mainly passed to the Armenian separatists.

The Srebrenica genocide took place in July 1995, during which more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys in and around the town of Srebrenica (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

