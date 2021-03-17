Baku hosting joint press-conference between Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
A joint press-conference is being held in Baku between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Korcok is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
