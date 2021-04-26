Former SecGen of OIC condemns Biden's statement on so-called "Armenian genocide"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Former Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Countries, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, comments on Biden’s statement on 1915 events, Trend reports.

“No doubt I condemned this statement very strongly and it is shameful that politics are manipulated to judge historical facts,” he said.

“I need to remind all those behind this statement that most experienced American historians of the Ottoman Empire had proved that these kinds of allegations are not correct and not true. I hope that goodwill and objectivity will prevail,” Ihsanoglu said.

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.